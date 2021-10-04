The best man’s mic was left on during the first dance and it’s bad for him and hilarious for everyone else

Videos

Surely the most entertaining (and most unfortuanate) first dance you’ll see this week is this, which went viral on TikTok after it was shared by one half of the happy couple.

‘What happens when you leave the mic at the head table with the best men during your first dance #wedding,’ said huns.buns.

Well, that really was unfortunate.

It prompted no end of comments and more than a few questions. Here are just a few of them.

Source TikTok @huns.buns H/T Indy100