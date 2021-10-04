Send Gold your topical Christmas cracker jokes and make your year end with a bang

Sponsored

It’s becoming as big a part of Christmas tradition as putting up a tree and sticking a turkey in the oven. Well, almost …

The nation’s favourite comedy channel Gold wants you to send in your best topical and witty Christmas cracker jokes for the chance to win £1,500 experience vouchers and a bespoke set of Christmas crackers featuring your very own winning joke.

Now into the ninth year of Gold’s annual festive funny competition, nine runners up will receive a festive hamper of treats and their very own pack of bespoke Gold crackers.

The best jokes will be shortlisted by a panel led by comedy critic and editor of comedy website Beyond The Joke, Bruce Dessau, who said:

‘2021 has been a rollercoaster, with moments that shocked, surprised and made us all grin! ‘I’m looking forward to what classic British humour will emerge from this year’s Gold Christmas Crackers competition following a year of unbelievable sport and getting used to our ‘new normal’ as we all venture into the outside world again.’

Gold want your gags to be funny – obviously – and reflect the extraordinary ups and downs of a tumultuous 2021.

Last year’s winning joke riffed on Dominic Cummings’ infamous drive to Barnard Castle during Covid restrictions.

‘What is Dominic Cummings’ favourite Christmas song? Driving Home for Christmas.’

And the 2019 winner featured a former US president you might remember.

‘Why does Donald Trump have his Christmas dinner on a plastic plate? He doesn’t get on with China.’

To enter, follow @GoldChannel on Twitter and tweet an original, witty and family friendly Christmas joke with the hashtag #GoldCrackers. Full terms and conditions here.

Open to all UK residents aged 18 and over, the competition is open from today until 11.59pm on Monday 18th October 2021.

Gerald Casey, Gold channel director, said:

‘Every year I look forward to the Gold Christmas Cracker jokes, the British public’s wit is always so impressive. It will be interesting to see what our viewers come up with to make sense of 2021.’

The winner will receive £1,500 experience vouchers, a festive-themed food and drink hamper and their joke will be included in a personalised set of crackers.

The nine runners-up will each receive a festive Christmas hamper and a box of bespoke Gold Christmas crackers including the top six winning jokes.

So get your thinking caps on and send in your topical festive funnies for the chance to end your year with a bang (and follow @goldchannel on Twitter here). Get crackering!