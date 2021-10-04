Pics

This pro-vax funeral home prank whooshed right over Gillian McKeith’s head – 8 dead funny responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 4th, 2021

You may remember seeing the apparently anti-vax message on a van at a football game in North Carolina, which went viral a couple of weeks ago.

The fact that it was supposedly sponsored by the Wilmore Funeral Home gave the game away about its pro-vax message, and it was soon revealed that ad agency BooneOakley was behind the dark gag.

Most people got the joke after a couple of moments to think about it, but the Poo ‘Doctor’, Gillian McKeith, has had a couple of weeks to think about it and still hasn’t worked it out.

The takedowns came thick and fast.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

In conclusion –

