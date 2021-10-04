This pro-vax funeral home prank whooshed right over Gillian McKeith’s head – 8 dead funny responses

Pics

You may remember seeing the apparently anti-vax message on a van at a football game in North Carolina, which went viral a couple of weeks ago.

The fact that it was supposedly sponsored by the Wilmore Funeral Home gave the game away about its pro-vax message, and it was soon revealed that ad agency BooneOakley was behind the dark gag.

Most people got the joke after a couple of moments to think about it, but the Poo ‘Doctor’, Gillian McKeith, has had a couple of weeks to think about it and still hasn’t worked it out.

The takedowns came thick and fast.

1.

Gillian? Are YOU listening?? https://t.co/cQIGb2aJ7K — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) October 3, 2021

2.

The funeral director knows that thanks to people like you he will never run out of clients. pic.twitter.com/rPuclyfSFA — (@MatBrnstein) October 2, 2021

3.

All that poo sniffing has gone to your brain Gilly x https://t.co/ywFQMw7n47 — jack rem x (@jackremmington) October 3, 2021

4.

'Faecal expert' confirms she has shit for brains https://t.co/3wJkaTI7x1 — Matty (@MattyFulch) October 3, 2021

5.

That’s not – never mind https://t.co/fhejpDzEHu — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 3, 2021

6.

IQ test came back negative. https://t.co/JWV9uR7uJV — Punky (@BGxPunky) October 3, 2021

7.

Dead people are good for his business you poo fingering weirdo https://t.co/Tl7rzCwqI9 — Pickle (@SanitationRay) October 3, 2021

8.

Gillian, this is not a the winning argument you think it is… https://t.co/hpJHnDU8ub — Georgia Lewis (@georgialewis76) October 3, 2021

In conclusion –

this woman had to legally drop the title of Doctor because it turned out she bought her PhD in nutrition from an American website. i’m not taking medical advice from her. https://t.co/GOJVz5qcT9 — hani (@voteforhani) October 3, 2021

Source Gillian McKeith Image r/Vaxxhappened