Jürgen Klopp’s explanation of why he’s baffled by anti-vaxxers is a shot on target

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 4th, 2021

Not for the first time, Liverpool F.C.’s manager, Jürgen Klopp, has cut through layers of nonsense to deliver some common sense.

In this four-minute clip from a pre-match interview ahead of Liverpool’s home game against Manchester City, he explains why he is baffled by footballers – and other people – refusing to be vaccinated.

“I don’t take the vaccination only to protect myself but to protect all the people around me.

I don’t understand how that is a limitation of freedom, because if it is then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well, but we accept that.”

People loved his take on it, as you can see from Twitter’s response.

Of course, if we listen to the man himself, we’ll disregard what he has to say.

What a conundrum.

Source This Is Anfield Image Screengrab