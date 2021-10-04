Jürgen Klopp’s explanation of why he’s baffled by anti-vaxxers is a shot on target

Celebrity

Not for the first time, Liverpool F.C.’s manager, Jürgen Klopp, has cut through layers of nonsense to deliver some common sense.

In this four-minute clip from a pre-match interview ahead of Liverpool’s home game against Manchester City, he explains why he is baffled by footballers – and other people – refusing to be vaccinated.

Jurgen Klopp has a superb response to the question of footballers (and wider society) being vaccinated, using the analogy of a drunk driver: "The law is not there to protect me, it’s there for protecting all the other people because I’m drunk or pissed and want to drive a car." pic.twitter.com/r7dbLmTY2z — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 2, 2021

“I don’t take the vaccination only to protect myself but to protect all the people around me. I don’t understand how that is a limitation of freedom, because if it is then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well, but we accept that.”

People loved his take on it, as you can see from Twitter’s response.

.@LFC manager Jurgen Klopp providing the social conscience which appears increasingly absent elsewhere (2/2) pic.twitter.com/dDqcwe2O9a — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) October 2, 2021

I’ve admired this fella for a very long time but you know what he’s done here and the reach he has around the world you’d have to invest tens of millions in an awareness campaign to achieve what he has. https://t.co/WDQIoIWosD — Anthony O’Connor (@Antcon7062) October 3, 2021

Best manager in the world. ❤️ https://t.co/JO7ifixlqt — Paul Dalglish (@DalglishPaul) October 3, 2021

Can Klopp be the next leader of the Labour Party and manager of The Reds pls? https://t.co/yodAA5LzPZ — Josh Sexton (@jsexton24) October 2, 2021

Jurgen Klopp comparing #antivaxxers to drunk drivers which is a bit unfair on drunk drivers — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 3, 2021

Of course, if we listen to the man himself, we’ll disregard what he has to say.

“It’s not important what famous people say… My opinion about corona, it's not important." Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says only “people with knowledge should talk about” the novel coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/UwC9HrG7Em — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 4, 2020

What a conundrum.

Source This Is Anfield Image Screengrab