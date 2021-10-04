17 favourite funny things people said about Boris Johnson jogging in his shirt

Pics

The Tory party conference is underway in Manchester, as you might have guessed from the multiple press appearances of the PM in northern locations, telling interviewers about his levelling-up agenda achieving wage growth.

If you have the party conference speech bingo card, you can tick that phrase off right away.

Along with the interviews come the photo-ops, and one in particular caught Twitter’s eye.

Pictured: Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes for a run on the first day of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. 📸: REUTERS/Toby Melville pic.twitter.com/k3IAYp2kfb — Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) October 3, 2021

For a man so often snapped cycling, running and playing sports, you’d think he’d have gained a better grasp of what is and isn’t appropriate exercise gear. Twitter didn’t hold back.

1.

When someone says there’s a fight round the back of the maths block pic.twitter.com/cHa4YEaiDa — Gwdihŵŵŵ 👻🎃🦉 (@youwouldknow) October 3, 2021

2.

Crisp white shirt and brogues ! Surely a Tory donor can get him some running gear 😂 https://t.co/yvqZOENnHj — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 3, 2021

3.

Middle of a fuel and food crisis and he’s off inventing formal jogging https://t.co/A2XmZHYTbo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 3, 2021

4.

In a work shirt and brogues. Sure he hasn't just mislaid his trousers? https://t.co/VqBR4GMKqc — killer bee 🐝🎃 (@soapachu) October 3, 2021

5.

I just know Boris don’t shower. How you running in a shirt, shorts and geography teacher shoes. 💀💀 https://t.co/snX2IuMdWs — SP The Industry 🍃 (@septimusajprime) October 3, 2021

6.

Running on empty https://t.co/BX7yPSqhcW — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 3, 2021

7.

Man who forgets today's planned daily photo-opportunity is to pretend he goes jogging, makes do with business shirt and shoes. https://t.co/lkk73etoAX — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) October 3, 2021

8.

Who goes jogging in a shirt? He’s so WEIRD. https://t.co/Fngm1UqIfB — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) October 3, 2021

