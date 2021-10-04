A Tory MP made a ‘woke-ing from home’ joke and was mocked into next week

Politics

Spare a thought – sort of – for Conservative MP Jake Berry who decided to take aim at people working from home during the pandemic with a joke.

Except it didn’t go down quite so well as Berry – erstwhile minister for the Northern Powerhouse, apparently – thought it would.

It was reported by journalist Eleanor Langford on Twitter …

Former minister Jake Berry on the return to work: “We have to end the civil service ‘woke-ing’ from home – sorry I mean working from home, but let’s be honest, it often is woke-ing.” — Eleanor Langford (@eleanormia) October 4, 2021

… and prompted no end of mockery. These 9 responses surely say it all.

1.

Jake Berry, pen in hand, chuckling to himself in his hotel room last night: “Nailed it” https://t.co/gAOKscLFWc — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) October 4, 2021

2.

“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less.”

“The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.” — Eleanor Rees (@RedPenEleanor) October 4, 2021

3.

Me, sobbing: you can’t just call everything you don’t like “woke”

Jake Berry: that tree? Woke. That butterfly? Woke. The sky? Woke https://t.co/4mgJaDvWFj — . (@twlldun) October 4, 2021

4.

I never thought I'd vote Tory but after reading this I'm laughing SO MUCH because it is SO FUNNY that I'm true blue for life! https://t.co/YIRlNwxZa4 — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 4, 2021

5.

“No, I don’t know what that joke is supposed to be either, but I just thought I would point it out to you so you can know you’re supposed to laugh at it (applause).” Imagine a grown adult standing up in front of a room full of others and thinking this is his good material. — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) October 4, 2021

6.

Remember when words used to mean things https://t.co/3fpxMEw25m — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) October 4, 2021

7.

We’re about three months away from the entire political discourse of these cursed islands being reduced to right-wing dickholes pointing at people, things and concepts with which they personally disagree and screaming the word ‘WOKE’ until they throw up a fucking kidney. https://t.co/ydnl9y4Fg9 — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) October 4, 2021

8.

I’ve always thought my tiny desk in the corner of the living room under the mouldy bit of the ceiling had a quality I couldn’t quite put my finger on. But that must have been it. It’s just too damn woke https://t.co/AghSB4sdJp — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) October 4, 2021

9.

One shouldn't encourage idiots but I would love to hear just one of them forced to explain why not going into the office is woke. Do you suddenly lose interest in social justice when you leave the house? Break it down for us all. https://t.co/YrWI54wIp1 — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) October 4, 2021

In short.

is this right wing comedy? — Enilorac (@BexBitchley) October 4, 2021

And this.

every public figure that uses 'woke' in this fashion should be redacted from the highest redacted in town so that everyone can see how their redacted have been redacted https://t.co/JbZMjjOM7u — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) October 4, 2021

