This covidiot’s maths ‘correction’ wasn’t the gotcha he thought it was
The arguments against the Covid vaccine are quite often demonstrably stupid – like the ‘It makes you magnetic‘ brigade, or those arguing that it contains nano-chips controlled by Bill Gates.
This person arguing that Covid-19 ‘isn’t all that bad, really’ not only tried and failed to use maths to prove their point, but mockingly accused others of doing just that.
For the absence of doubt, the way to work out what percentage of cases result in deaths, you should divide the number of deaths by the number of cases and multiply that result by 100.
‘Maths hard’ guy – and it is a guy – forgot the last step. Looks like maths is hard – for him, anyway.
Redditors had a lot to say.
2.05% then
SnooWalruses1594
Got in an argument with someone last week over exactly this. The wrong will remain confidently incorrect, I guarantee it.
smrivermonster
Check your numbers? More like check your 4th grade percentages class sir
random_spaniard_dude
“Arguing with Idiots Is Like Playing Chess with a Pigeon… No Matter How Good You Are, the Bird Is Going to Shit on the Board and Strut Around Like It Won Anyway”
Rheastar
Decimal place problems aside, there was another huge issue with the calculation
Should have stopped after writing 4.7 millions deaths and reflected on if the mortality rate really matters.
That’s an insane amount of people gone to shrug it off as a percentage.
rockymtnhigh1388
Or, to put it another way –
That’s a weird way to say “I don’t care about other people dying”
TheAnimeWaifuFucker
READ MORE
This newspaper letter went wildly viral and it’s the perfect response to covidiots
Source r/facepalm Image r/facepalm, Clayton Robbins on Unsplash