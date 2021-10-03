Boris Johnson slammed for dismissing cancer outcomes to boast about wage growth

News

Anybody who suggests that the PM only opens his mouth to change feet has clearly missed the fact that he’s had both size 10s crammed in there for years. It might account for why so much of what he says is incoherent mumbling.

You’d have to have had a bendy banana shoved in each ear and your eyes squeezed tightly closed not to be aware of any of the offensive things he has said, which include –

Suggesting Muslim women in burqas look like bank robbers and letterboxes Describing gay men as ‘tank-topped bum boys’ Saying blue collar working men are likely to be drunk and criminal Deriding spending on historic child abuse cases as money ‘spaffed up a wall’ Claimed that young people have ‘ an almost Nigerian’ interest in money

The list goes on far longer than any of us have time to read. During an interview with BBC Look North’s Luke Walton, he added to that list with his attempt to redirect the narrative on whether his government’s levelling-up agenda is achieving its aim.

Boris Johnson tonight on the BBC "I've given you the most important metric which is, never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes, look at wage growth." I beg to differ! Ghastly appalling disregard for our people. pic.twitter.com/TmOLV3k2Wh — Ian Lavery MP (@IanLaveryMP) October 1, 2021

‘never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes’ Life expectancy gone backwards for poorest. If cancer incidence and survival rates across the poorest matched the wealthier there would be 19,000 fewer deaths per year. Life & death matters. pic.twitter.com/LCSlJC8Ol2 — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) October 2, 2021

The callous dismissal infuriated many people, leading to a torrent of condemnation on Twitter.

These responses show the strength of feeling.

1.

The Prime Minister, explaining that our life expectancy is not an "important metric."

I feel better already. https://t.co/8yyzh6cGVS — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) October 2, 2021

2.

Years alive with family and friends less important than a wage increase. Got it! https://t.co/QakBp4KHUA — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 2, 2021

3.

Watch this and see into the mind of our great leader… https://t.co/XrO5Y1WEfU — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) October 2, 2021

4.

“Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes, look at wage growth” Ok sure but it’s hard to enjoy an extra ten quid in your pay packet when you’re fucking deadpic.twitter.com/CgJHJBIZiU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 2, 2021

5.

When people show you who they are, believe them https://t.co/l3gyLMnTqy — Chloe Schlosberg (@ChloeSchlosberg) October 2, 2021

6.

"I've given you the most important metric which is, never mind life expectancy swimming in Amity’s waters, look at wage growth." pic.twitter.com/uO2wYqP4HU — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 2, 2021

7.

My son getting all carried away just because I put his pocket money up by 15p a week. https://t.co/zHswANjI9X — Parody Stanley Johnson (@StanleyJohnsonP) October 2, 2021

8.

Our 'Let the bodies pile high, but heres a tenner' PM #borisout https://t.co/nqeJoz5Hd0 — Davood Ghadami (@DavoodGhadami) October 2, 2021

9.

10.

Is this really the best we can do? https://t.co/0mZg6g6nsW — Malorie Blackman is tired (@malorieblackman) October 2, 2021

11.

Does anyone actually agree with this? Leaving aside the fact that wage growth alongside rising prices in a country that makes nothing isn’t much use, what a desiccated, joyless way to see the world https://t.co/aEBlmWed1M — Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) October 2, 2021

James O’Brien summed up the PM’s attitude with this Shrek reference.

“Some of you may die but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make.”

He’s gone full Farquaad. https://t.co/x8xvmoLbbN — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 2, 2021

We’d say “Drain the swamp!” but Shrek wouldn’t appreciate it.

