Boris Johnson slammed for dismissing cancer outcomes to boast about wage growth

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 3rd, 2021

Anybody who suggests that the PM only opens his mouth to change feet has clearly missed the fact that he’s had both size 10s crammed in there for years. It might account for why so much of what he says is incoherent mumbling.

You’d have to have had a bendy banana shoved in each ear and your eyes squeezed tightly closed not to be aware of any of the offensive things he has said, which include –

Suggesting Muslim women in burqas look like bank robbers and letterboxes

Describing gay men as ‘tank-topped bum boys’

Saying blue collar working men are likely to be drunk and criminal

Deriding spending on historic child abuse cases as money ‘spaffed up a wall’

Claimed that young people have ‘ an almost Nigerian’ interest in money

The list goes on far longer than any of us have time to read. During an interview with BBC Look North’s Luke Walton, he added to that list with his attempt to redirect the narrative on whether his government’s levelling-up agenda is achieving its aim.

The callous dismissal infuriated many people, leading to a torrent of condemnation on Twitter.

These responses show the strength of feeling.

James O’Brien summed up the PM’s attitude with this Shrek reference.

We’d say “Drain the swamp!” but Shrek wouldn’t appreciate it.

