What’s something you’d rather you didn’t know about? 16 of the best – or worst

Life

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve all seen, heard or learnt things that we’d really rather not know. But when DeathHag_MagnumTwo asked Reddit “What’s something you’d rather you didn’t know about?”, a huge variety of things came up.

They’re not all safe for work.

1. A strong argument for bottled water

Via

2. We feel ya!

3. Stop with the tiny creatures!

4. Relatable

5. Nessie?

6. Some days, though

Via

7. They went there

8. Well, yes