Simply 14 of the best objects with ‘faces’
Humans have an in-built tendency to see patterns in chaos. This phenomenon – *checks Google* pareidolia – is why there are so many pictures of toast that look like Jesus on the internet, and also why floral curtains are a curse when you’ve stayed up late watching a horror film.
The Twitter account, @objectwithface, shares examples of things that seem to have a face, despite that being very much not the case.
Here are 14 favourites.
1.
Bring me Han Solo pic.twitter.com/gvBftdKQHS
— Object With Face (@objectwithface) September 29, 2021
2.
am I crazy or is this tomato with a face that will kill me while I'm asleep? pic.twitter.com/CzTZuoJvgm
— Object With Face (@objectwithface) October 2, 2021
3.
This Happy Ladder pic.twitter.com/fs7zx1yes8
— Object With Face (@objectwithface) September 11, 2021
4.
I came to clear your home pic.twitter.com/YO1yGCiLjG
— Object With Face (@objectwithface) September 8, 2021
5.
This guy has been seen better days pic.twitter.com/6ygckDsYDc
— Object With Face (@objectwithface) September 12, 2021
6.
We were not expecting that! pic.twitter.com/j4aDhK7HBm
— Object With Face (@objectwithface) October 1, 2021
7.
Moth or fox pic.twitter.com/DNfAEKP04N
— Object With Face (@objectwithface) September 27, 2021