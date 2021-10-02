Simply 14 of the best objects with ‘faces’

Pics

Humans have an in-built tendency to see patterns in chaos. This phenomenon – *checks Google* pareidolia – is why there are so many pictures of toast that look like Jesus on the internet, and also why floral curtains are a curse when you’ve stayed up late watching a horror film.

The Twitter account, @objectwithface, shares examples of things that seem to have a face, despite that being very much not the case.

Here are 14 favourites.

1.

Bring me Han Solo pic.twitter.com/gvBftdKQHS — Object With Face (@objectwithface) September 29, 2021

2.

am I crazy or is this tomato with a face that will kill me while I'm asleep? pic.twitter.com/CzTZuoJvgm — Object With Face (@objectwithface) October 2, 2021

3.

This Happy Ladder pic.twitter.com/fs7zx1yes8 — Object With Face (@objectwithface) September 11, 2021

4.

I came to clear your home pic.twitter.com/YO1yGCiLjG — Object With Face (@objectwithface) September 8, 2021

5.

This guy has been seen better days pic.twitter.com/6ygckDsYDc — Object With Face (@objectwithface) September 12, 2021

6.

We were not expecting that! pic.twitter.com/j4aDhK7HBm — Object With Face (@objectwithface) October 1, 2021

7.