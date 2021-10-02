13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week where we look back on 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit (and elsewhere) over the last seven days.

1. ‘Aisle of death’

(via)

2. ‘SLAY … SAYLER’

(via)

3. ‘Hold on a f***ing minute’

(via)

4. ‘This picture smells like cigarettes’

(via)

5. ‘I asked my kids to take some books upstairs. This is my bedroom door’

(via)

6. ‘I moved in with my dad a little over a month ago. He asked me to clean my hair from the bathroom sink. I told him I didn’t know what he was talking about. This evening I came home to this’

(via)

7. ‘A kitten is napping in a toy truck’

(via)

8. ‘I love big shrooms, I cannot lie’



(via)

9. ‘Re-watching Varsity Blues … What are those jeans?’



(via)

10. ‘Could I please have a word with those who claim ‘size matters’?’

(via)

11. ‘My Dad “fixed” my lawnmower’

(via)

12. ‘Aztecs and their gender equality’

(via)

13. ‘His platform is only wet food and morning snuggles for all!’

(via)

READ MORE

Trump’s border wall turned out just as well as you hoped it would and it’s perfect

Source Reddit r/funny