Pics

This New Yorker cartoon on the state of Britain right now is painfully on the money

John Plunkett. Updated October 1st, 2021

Cartoon of the week goes to the New Yorker.

Ooof.

And this was pretty good too, another overseas take on the state of the UK right now, but a little bit closer to home.

Lots more New Yorker daily cartoons here (and the New Yorker here).

READ MORE

You surely won’t see a funnier (or worse) guess on a TV quiz show this year

Source New Yorker H/T Twitter @NikkiJNewell Source Twitter @chef_leopold