This New Yorker cartoon on the state of Britain right now is painfully on the money

Pics

Cartoon of the week goes to the New Yorker.

Ooof.

I think this, from the New Yorker, might be closer to reporting than satire. pic.twitter.com/TuC2JHipMR — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) October 1, 2021

A sensible, proper govt would realise we are now an international laughing stock, and do something about it.

This lot will probably put their arms around each other’s shoulders at conference and sing a few choruses of “No one likes us – we don’t care.” — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) October 1, 2021

Yeah, we’re a laughing stock. When this grim period in our history is over it’ll take a long time to repair our reputation. https://t.co/uHvwWIfaFN — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 1, 2021

The Americans must be so relieved that Boris Johnson

and Britain are now a global joke instead of Trump’s America This from The New Yorker today pic.twitter.com/5fbRX1E3zc — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) September 30, 2021

And this was pretty good too, another overseas take on the state of the UK right now, but a little bit closer to home.

Lots more New Yorker daily cartoons here (and the New Yorker here).

