This New Yorker cartoon on the state of Britain right now is painfully on the money
Cartoon of the week goes to the New Yorker.
From the New Yorker pic.twitter.com/rrvmwlqyfq
— Pudding🌱🧀🍫💙💉🇨🇰 (@NikkiJNewell) September 30, 2021
Ooof.
I think this, from the New Yorker, might be closer to reporting than satire. pic.twitter.com/TuC2JHipMR
— James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) October 1, 2021
A sensible, proper govt would realise we are now an international laughing stock, and do something about it.
This lot will probably put their arms around each other’s shoulders at conference and sing a few choruses of “No one likes us – we don’t care.”
— Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) October 1, 2021
Yeah, we’re a laughing stock. When this grim period in our history is over it’ll take a long time to repair our reputation. https://t.co/uHvwWIfaFN
— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 1, 2021
The Americans must be so relieved that Boris Johnson
and Britain are now a global joke instead of Trump’s America
This from The New Yorker today pic.twitter.com/5fbRX1E3zc
— BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) September 30, 2021
And this was pretty good too, another overseas take on the state of the UK right now, but a little bit closer to home.
You can't beat German realism 🇩🇪🇬🇧#Brexit #uk #petrolcrisis pic.twitter.com/vVPyYWJImV
— Albert Charles Léopold 🌐 ☄️ (@chef_leopold) September 29, 2021
Lots more New Yorker daily cartoons here (and the New Yorker here).
READ MORE
You surely won’t see a funnier (or worse) guess on a TV quiz show this year
Source New Yorker H/T Twitter @NikkiJNewell Source Twitter @chef_leopold