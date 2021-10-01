This devastating Tinder putdown starts off bad and ends up even worse

Life

‘I look at this whenever I need a laugh,’ said Psychological-Toe709 over on Reddit.

And as Reddit putdowns go, this is straight out of the top drawer.

Brutal.

‘Like 99% of the comments here…why swipe right in the first place if you don’t like what they look like?’

mileenakaneofficial ‘Either to pick on someone, or … He was one of the first she swiped on when she got on Tinder and her next 400 swipes were on hotter guys.’

HanEyeAm ‘Ouch that actually sounds accurate.’

coconutwheelie

And this person came up with the perfect comeback.

“If i was better looking i wouldn’t have settled for you” a little immature, but there is a time for everything.’

sullenfps

And it took us back to this one, from a little while back.

Was never like this in the old days, looking through the personal ads at the back of Time Out.

Source Reddit u/Psychological-Toe709