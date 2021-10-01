This cat’s oh so subtle hint it’s dinner time is simply fabulous
There are lots of ways a cat can remind you its dinner time. Some of them are subtle, others … less so.
See if you can guess which camp this one falls in.
Subtle hint.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/0OyPzZjk0b
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 30, 2021
Brilliant.
Richard Attenborough voice over "When dissatisfied with the human's service, the feline will employ classic passive-aggressive training cues…"
— Born To Be Riled is sofa king jabbed! (@squidgopro) September 30, 2021
(Or David, obviously …)
Empty. Empty. Empty. My bowl is empty. And I shall bang my drum for you 'cause it's Empty.
— Michelle RB (@MichelleRB3) September 30, 2021
My tabby would do that to try to wake me, then run to the bedroom door to see if it was working. Subtle wasn't in his vocabulary. 😼😹
— Kiki (@KIKI_SRQUS) September 30, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
