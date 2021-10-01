This attempt at fake ID wins Facepalm of the Day for a very rookie error

Pics

This r/facepalm post by u/Elneeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee may have cropped up before, but some idiocy is definitely worth another look.

The brains trust behind this fake ID could definitely have done a little more research, or even – you know – looked at an ID card. Any ID card.

Reddit users added their own mockery to the original.

The ID might not be real, but their love is.

cherrythrow7

Man, McLovin has really let himself go.

ranting_chef

Dude just wanted people to know he had a gf.

weerez44

“Oh, her? That’s my twin sister. Photo was taken before our surgery.”

NauvooMetro

They both can use it. It’s a win win.

rainman904

Somebody had to say it, and it just happened to be u/Coloradoguy131313.

No way, José!

Source r/facepalm Image Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash