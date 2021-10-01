‘Level 1 eagle vs level 100 rabbit’ is six seconds well spent

Animals

In the battle between eagle and rabbit, there would be only one winner.

That’s some next level bunny action right there. And just three of the things people said about it on Reddit.

‘Lets be real. The eagle was the lucky one here. That rabbit was out for blood.’

crypto_4754 ‘That wasn’t trying to jump over the eagle. It was trying to kick it.’

Maecyte ‘I thought the rabbit was trying to ride the eagle.’

Obeesus

Next time the eagle won’t be so lucky.

Source Reddit u/MichalTrue