The comeback to this restaurant struggling to find staff was simply delicious

Life

People loved this response to a restaurant which put out an appeal after it said it was struggling to find staff.

The reply cut brutally to the point while managing to be unfailingly polite at the same time.

The restaurant owner apparently later replied, saying they appreciated the well researched response and would take it into account (the post has since been deleted).

‘That final line, “consider this a free consultation”, that was a mic drop and a half.’

johnmcclanehadplans

They’re not kidding.

READ MORE

The comeback to this toilet graffiti is proper bathroom poetry

Source Reddit Imgur