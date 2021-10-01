2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 (Part 3)
If Jimmy Rees has got his predictions right, we’ll all forget how hard 2020 and 2021 have been and go back to being entitled *rseholes in 2022. Not you, obviously – you’re lovely.
Part 3 of 2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 gets a bit meta at the end, but that might turn out to be peak 2022.
That reaction to sourdough at 1:39? Relating so hard.
We’re all laughing at these predictions for 2022 until it actually comes to pass and we discover that Jimmy is actually a time traveller😂
Mr Moustachio
Jimmy, you’ve been the only accurate news source throughout all this, always look forward to your updates 🙂
Sigourney Williamson
Riley Bourke had their own prediction.
“Zoom meeting, zoom meeting, zoom meeting
2021- Zoom meeting, zoom meeting, zoom meeting
2022- I wish we could do a zoom meeting, I’m sick of going to the office everyday.”
If this is where you got on board, here are part 1 and part 2.
Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab