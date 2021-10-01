2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 (Part 3)

Pics

If Jimmy Rees has got his predictions right, we’ll all forget how hard 2020 and 2021 have been and go back to being entitled *rseholes in 2022. Not you, obviously – you’re lovely.

Part 3 of 2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 gets a bit meta at the end, but that might turn out to be peak 2022.

That reaction to sourdough at 1:39? Relating so hard.

via Gfycat

We’re all laughing at these predictions for 2022 until it actually comes to pass and we discover that Jimmy is actually a time traveller😂

Mr Moustachio

Jimmy, you’ve been the only accurate news source throughout all this, always look forward to your updates 🙂

Sigourney Williamson

Riley Bourke had their own prediction.

“Zoom meeting, zoom meeting, zoom meeting

2021- Zoom meeting, zoom meeting, zoom meeting

2022- I wish we could do a zoom meeting, I’m sick of going to the office everyday.”

