15 things that will have you scratching your head – and we don’t mean nits

Poke Staff. Updated October 1st, 2021

Some things in life just don’t add up – like why hotdog buns and hotdogs are sold in different pack sizes.

Over on Reddit’s r/confusing forum, baffled Redditors have posted things they’ve spotted that give the grey matter a workout, and we’ve collected a few great examples.

1. These Road Chef doors


2. How can it have more likes than views?


3. Don’t never drink and drive


4. Maybe you are a robot


5. We’d hate to see the price of a luxury washer


6. Sooooo …suncream or no suncream?


7. No parking


