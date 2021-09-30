The comeback to this toilet graffiti is proper bathroom poetry

Pics

Late contender for comeback of the week is this, a response to some toilet graffiti which has been doing the rounds on Reddit again because it’s so nicely done.

Might not be the first time you’ve seen it, but it did make us smile.

And this is our favourite response, back from when it first went viral.

‘We respond to vandalism with vandalism And use bathroom stalls as a forum To impress strangers on the internet.’

cantukiggle

And just in case you’re wondering where the original quote’s from, something similar to it appeared in Fight Club but it’s appeared in various forms over the years, with its first iteration traced back to 1928 (according to research we didn’t do …)

Source Reddit u/JuztSomeDude79 u/Anus_Plunger