Florida man catches alligator in a wheelie bin – 11 favourite responses (our snap verdict)
We’ll never complain about taking the bins out again after watching this clip of a Florida man dealing with an alligator in the neighbourhood.
The clip went wildly viral because, well, just watch. You won’t experience a more heart-in-mouth 54 seconds today.
This Florida Man has won the internet for the Month of September pic.twitter.com/PB9dIMDkOS
— KP (@kerethp) September 29, 2021
And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.
1.
All while in flip flops and socks. Perfect Florida.
— Ron (@RKWIII) September 29, 2021
2.
Kind of poetic that a large snapping beast attacked and ate a smaller one. See how it feels, alligator?
— Life Goes On (@LOLURWNJ) September 29, 2021
3.
Not sure that’s an acceptable item down at the recycling center. Although it is Florida, so maybe…
— Awww…Bless Yer Heart (@AwBlessYerHeart) September 29, 2021
4.
The gator must’ve been very confused thinking it just got eaten by a bigger animal, then later being stuck inside thinking “So this is death, it’s a lot stinkier than I expected.”
— Yubs (@ThisIsYubs) September 29, 2021
5.
80 million years and 3 mass extinctions: not a scratch
trash can: obliterated pic.twitter.com/4YFXuaKRnT
— Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) September 29, 2021
6.
Public Service Announcement: THIS IS NOT A SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLANGE! PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS AN ALLIGATOR CHALLENGE!
— Calvin J Sojourney III (@Sojo4x4) September 29, 2021
7.
Next time my husband complains about taking out the trash I’ll show him this pic.twitter.com/aKcos1rhpV
— Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@QondiNtini) September 29, 2021
8.
I’m so lucky I only have squirrels in my yard.#YIKES https://t.co/8edawFoPjg
— Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) September 29, 2021
9.
Oh my god I had a cricket in my shower just now I needed this guy pic.twitter.com/smpLAjBj7i
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 29, 2021
10.
That garbage man when he opens that can the next day:😄 pic.twitter.com/YT8L2ZOUrf
— lsutigerzfan (@lsutigerzfan) September 29, 2021
11.
If this dude doesn’t get an endorsement deal for @adidas slides… https://t.co/myGD8NWvlU
— Your cousin’s friend (@michaelharriot) September 29, 2021
Not everyone was impressed, though.
Because calling Animal Control is too much for some people!
— Opinionated Journal (@opinionated_j) September 29, 2021
By the time they show up it may have the area.
— Slay King (@SlayKing911) September 29, 2021
We can all agree on one thing.
I’m hoping the gator was safely relocated
— Tech Witch (@nerdgirldv) September 29, 2021
To conclude, this.
Bruh said by any means necessary.🤔😂 🐊 pic.twitter.com/V89Sy0auce
— J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) September 29, 2021
In two words.
Holy FUCK!!! https://t.co/7tafoKqZgm
— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 29, 2021
