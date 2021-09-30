Florida man catches alligator in a wheelie bin – 11 favourite responses (our snap verdict)

Animals

We’ll never complain about taking the bins out again after watching this clip of a Florida man dealing with an alligator in the neighbourhood.

The clip went wildly viral because, well, just watch. You won’t experience a more heart-in-mouth 54 seconds today.

This Florida Man has won the internet for the Month of September pic.twitter.com/PB9dIMDkOS — KP (@kerethp) September 29, 2021

And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

All while in flip flops and socks. Perfect Florida. — Ron (@RKWIII) September 29, 2021

Kind of poetic that a large snapping beast attacked and ate a smaller one. See how it feels, alligator? — Life Goes On (@LOLURWNJ) September 29, 2021

Not sure that’s an acceptable item down at the recycling center. Although it is Florida, so maybe… — Awww…Bless Yer Heart (@AwBlessYerHeart) September 29, 2021

The gator must’ve been very confused thinking it just got eaten by a bigger animal, then later being stuck inside thinking “So this is death, it’s a lot stinkier than I expected.” — Yubs (@ThisIsYubs) September 29, 2021

80 million years and 3 mass extinctions: not a scratch trash can: obliterated pic.twitter.com/4YFXuaKRnT — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) September 29, 2021

Public Service Announcement: THIS IS NOT A SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLANGE! PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS AN ALLIGATOR CHALLENGE! — Calvin J Sojourney III (@Sojo4x4) September 29, 2021

Next time my husband complains about taking out the trash I’ll show him this pic.twitter.com/aKcos1rhpV — Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@QondiNtini) September 29, 2021

I’m so lucky I only have squirrels in my yard.#YIKES https://t.co/8edawFoPjg — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) September 29, 2021

Oh my god I had a cricket in my shower just now I needed this guy pic.twitter.com/smpLAjBj7i — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 29, 2021

That garbage man when he opens that can the next day:😄 pic.twitter.com/YT8L2ZOUrf — lsutigerzfan (@lsutigerzfan) September 29, 2021

If this dude doesn’t get an endorsement deal for @adidas slides… https://t.co/myGD8NWvlU — Your cousin’s friend (@michaelharriot) September 29, 2021

Not everyone was impressed, though.

Because calling Animal Control is too much for some people! — Opinionated Journal (@opinionated_j) September 29, 2021

By the time they show up it may have the area. — Slay King (@SlayKing911) September 29, 2021

We can all agree on one thing.

I’m hoping the gator was safely relocated — Tech Witch (@nerdgirldv) September 29, 2021

To conclude, this.

Bruh said by any means necessary.🤔😂 🐊 pic.twitter.com/V89Sy0auce — J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) September 29, 2021

In two words.

Holy FUCK!!! https://t.co/7tafoKqZgm — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 29, 2021

