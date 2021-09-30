Cowboys encounter scheduling problems when they try to arrange a duel

Entertainment

The beautifully crafted sketches of comedian Adrian Bliss are a strong argument for joining TikTok. They’re funny, quirky and performed as only Adrian could – as well as featuring a grand parade of costumes that must surely rival the BBC’s wardrobe department.

His topics cover biblical and historical themes, such as Noah’s ark, the miracles of Jesus, and the dating problems of Henry VIII.

This one, however, touches on an issue never addressed in films or literature – the difficulty of finding the right time for a duel.

Perfect.

Here are a few appreciative comments from TikTokers.

Of course, if real life were more like this …

As a bonus, here’s Adrian as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, getting ready for the first moon walk.

from Michael Jackson GIFs via Gfycat

Not like that.

If you have TikTok, follow Adrian. If you don’t have TikTok, get it and follow Adrian.

