Entertainment

Cowboys encounter scheduling problems when they try to arrange a duel

Poke Staff. Updated September 30th, 2021

The beautifully crafted sketches of comedian Adrian Bliss are a strong argument for joining TikTok. They’re funny, quirky and performed as only Adrian could – as well as featuring a grand parade of costumes that must surely rival the BBC’s wardrobe department.

His topics cover biblical and historical themes, such as Noah’s ark, the miracles of Jesus, and the dating problems of Henry VIII.

@adrianbliss

Henry the 8th goes on a date ##henrytheeighth ##TudorTok ##fyp

♬ original sound – Adrian Bliss

This one, however, touches on an issue never addressed in films or literature – the difficulty of finding the right time for a duel.

@adrianbliss

Cowboys arrange a duel ##cowboy ##wildwest ##comedy ##fyp

♬ original sound – Adrian Bliss

Perfect.

Here are a few appreciative comments from TikTokers.

Of course, if real life were more like this …

As a bonus, here’s Adrian as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, getting ready for the first moon walk.

from Michael Jackson GIFs via Gfycat

Not like that.

@adrianbliss

One small step for Neil. ##moon ##moonlanding ##neilarmstrong ##fyp

♬ original sound – Adrian Bliss

If you have TikTok, follow Adrian. If you don’t have TikTok, get it and follow Adrian.

READ MORE

‘Jesus Heals the Sick’ doesn’t go as smoothly as he’d like

Source Adrian Bliss Image Screengrab