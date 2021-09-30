Pics

A Telegraph journalist questioned Keir Starmer’s patriotism because he won’t support a new Royal yacht

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 30th, 2021

Labour’s party conference has ended with the traditional party leader speech, which was repeatedly heckled, went on for 90 minutes, and polarised opinion on its merits.

He did manage to pull off a joke about Boris Johnson, here skilfully given a new setting by Matt Highton.

The Telegraph’s Chief Political Correspondent, Christopher Hope, had his own very specific complaint about some of Starmer’s words.

People weren’t exactly on board with his take, which wasn’t dripping with logic.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Danny Wallace summed up the situation.

READ MORE

Lord Digby Jones thinks a new Royal Yacht Britannia would boost the UK’s morale – the 11 best reactions

Source Christopher Hope Image Screengrab