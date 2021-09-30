This American interviewer went full Partridge with his woeful knowledge of Ireland

News

Back in 2014, the head of the Irish foreign development agency, Martin Shanahan, gave an interview to the US news channel CNBC. The topic of the interview was supposed to be how Ireland was capitalising on the weak Euro, but it was very much sidetracked by co-anchor Joe Kernen truly embarrassing himself.

The clip has resurfaced, and people are as gobsmacked now as they were seven years ago.

Watch what happened.

Americans are at it again with the accidental Partridge pic.twitter.com/WtwnR7jCKK — 🐿Septic Peg (@PegSeptic) September 27, 2021

“You have pounds anyway, don’t you?” “Sort of the same island, isn’t it?”

Martin Shanahan’s patient responses are a masterclass for anyone who has to speak to idiots in a professional capacity.

These responses say it all.

broadcasting at its worst and also best

pic.twitter.com/W52rR8ejNo — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 29, 2021

👏Recognise👏 our 👏lucky 👏charms as👏 fiat👏 currency👏. https://t.co/TXfB9RfL7j — The Author, Séamas O'Reilly, retweeting praise (@shockproofbeats) September 29, 2021

Oh My!!! this is both terrifying and funny at the same time…but it certainly puts our position in the World in perspective!! https://t.co/BJ6sKORn6v — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) September 29, 2021

I can’t stop watching this interview on repeat, absolutely incredible Alan Partridge level interview skills pic.twitter.com/GZVVuDIFdy — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) September 29, 2021

Watch this all the way through it's a hoot. (if you're Irish don't, because you will end up shouting at the screen) https://t.co/RKGeLFiQry — RS Archer (@archer_rs) September 29, 2021

Oh my fucking god. https://t.co/PwfLDoMPfu — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 29, 2021

Siri “Show me a patient Irish man”. https://t.co/1oE3xl8HJS — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) September 29, 2021

If someone hasn’t made this happen, we’ll be very surprised.

*Curb Your Enthusiasm theme plays* https://t.co/Rx1BEyOjtq — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 29, 2021

You can watch all nine minutes of the interview here.

