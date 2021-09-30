News

This American interviewer went full Partridge with his woeful knowledge of Ireland

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 30th, 2021

Back in 2014, the head of the Irish foreign development agency, Martin Shanahan, gave an interview to the US news channel CNBC. The topic of the interview was supposed to be how Ireland was capitalising on the weak Euro, but it was very much sidetracked by co-anchor Joe Kernen truly embarrassing himself.

The clip has resurfaced, and people are as gobsmacked now as they were seven years ago.

Watch what happened.

“You have pounds anyway, don’t you?”

“Sort of the same island, isn’t it?”

Martin Shanahan’s patient responses are a masterclass for anyone who has to speak to idiots in a professional capacity.

These responses say it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

If someone hasn’t made this happen, we’ll be very surprised.

You can watch all nine minutes of the interview here.

READ MORE

UK and Ireland among the 5 countries most likely to survive global civilisation collapse – 11 funniest responses

Source Septic Peg Image Screengrab