What are the odds? This near miss is giving people the fear

A very near miss involving a pick-up truck and seven traffic lanes in Australia’s Northern Territory has had viewers holding their breath.

The two passengers suffered very minor injuries, but clearly escaped death several times over.

Omg It was like fast and furious movie he’s lucky person God bless him.

kashaf

This is how I drive too, GTA was a great driving simulator.

Dejay Clayton

What are you talking about, that’s the short cut to the pub.

Paul G

This is when we all realise that we are not the main character.

YesterdaysChunda

We’d like to think that YouTube user Imran Khan is correct.

That guy must be really good at playing Frogger.

Source TRT World Now H/T 7 News Image Screengrab