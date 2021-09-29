The noise this needy bulldog makes is today’s cutest thing

Animals

Not a lot happens in this video of a bulldog puppy being given a pet, but sometimes a little is enough.

The video was shared by @dogmomjvd over on Twitter and it’s today’s cutest thing.

Leading contender of ‘aww! of the week’.

Source TikTok @dogmomjvd H/T Mirror