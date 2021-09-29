Piers Morgan trolled Daniel Craig’s jacket and Gary Lineker oh-oh-owned him into next week

Celebrity

Everyone’s talking about the new James Bond film today, which has finally been released after successive delays (you might have read about them) because of the coronavirus.

Almost as many people, it turned out, were talking about the jacket Daniel Craig on the red carpet at the No Time To Die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall.

Piers Morgan was among the people who weren’t so keen on Craig’s double-breasted pink jacket, so naturally took to Twitter to share his views.

O dear O (7) dear.

James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket. You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act. 👎 pic.twitter.com/Mg6AT6UXTp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 29, 2021

And it prompted no shortage of responses, but surely no-one said it best than Morgan’s long-time Twitter nemesis, Gary Lineker.

I don’t think he’s James Bond in real life. I think that’s a fictional character. Always here to help. 👍🏻 https://t.co/RUjPDlfEvS — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2021

Tweet, tweet, bang, bang.

And his wasn’t the only killer response.

Bond literally wears a terrycloth romper in Goldfinger but go off — grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) September 29, 2021

How dare he be 007 in pink, none of the other actors would’ve ever done tha…. Oh wait pic.twitter.com/CTvpat8ndp — Stacey Harper 🏳️‍🌈 (@Staceybus1984) September 29, 2021

Have you heard of acting — Specsavers (@Specsavers) September 29, 2021

For a man who tells people not to be offended so easily, you really are offended quite easily. — Joe Agerskow (@jagers29) September 29, 2021

You know he’s not really James Bond right? — Headers (@hedleyclufc) September 29, 2021

READ MORE

This Cher takedown of an ‘English major’ went viral all over again and it hits every note

Source Twitter @GaryLineker