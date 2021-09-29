Celebrity

Piers Morgan trolled Daniel Craig’s jacket and Gary Lineker oh-oh-owned him into next week

Poke Staff. Updated September 29th, 2021

Everyone’s talking about the new James Bond film today, which has finally been released after successive delays (you might have read about them) because of the coronavirus.

Almost as many people, it turned out, were talking about the jacket Daniel Craig on the red carpet at the No Time To Die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall.

Piers Morgan was among the people who weren’t so keen on Craig’s double-breasted pink jacket, so naturally took to Twitter to share his views.

And it prompted no shortage of responses, but surely no-one said it best than Morgan’s long-time Twitter nemesis, Gary Lineker.

Tweet, tweet, bang, bang.

And his wasn’t the only killer response.

