Parents shared the hilarious moments they realised they ‘raised an idiot’ – 17 favourites

Life

“Parents on Reddit, what was your ‘I raised an idiot’ moment?”

1.

‘He knew there was a frozen pizza in the garage but couldn’t find it. Didn’t even think to check the freezer.’

axnu

2.

‘My cousin got busted with weed at school in her locker. When the cops came she said “I wasn’t going to smoke it, I just sell it.” Face palm.’

Pickles3312

3.

‘When they mistook a leaky radiator hose for smoke. No problem it kind of looks the same. They continued to drive the car home thinking it was on fire then … pulled it into the garage that is attached to the house!’

Dugillion

4.

‘My 13 year old son was sniffing really hard and moving his head all around the area he was standing in. Slightly concerned he had lost his mind, I asked him what he was doing. He told me, “I farted. I’m trying to smell it all up, so you dont have to smell it.” He’s a thoughtful idiot.’

rjonesjcm33

5.

‘Daughter calls me “there is a cop behind me with his lights on. What should I do?”

whatreasondoineed

6.

‘After I told my kid that carrots help you see in the dark, he went into the basement with a carrot and started waving it around like a flashlight.’

rsquirrl

7.

‘My dad’s moment was when I made him drive around with me because my car had been making a “thunk” noise every time I made a turn. After 15 minutes he announced it was the baseball bat in my trunk rolling around.’

Tanaisy

8.

‘When I asked my 14-year-old if she could please bring me a piece of cake, she cut it, forgot why, then ate it.’

TiredWhovian

9.

‘I used to tell my kids not to take off their shoes and socks in the car, especially on short trips. Just leave them on so that we don’t have to spend 5 minutes finding and putting them back on before we run into the store. Imagine a single dad with two young kids running around the car trying to re-shoe my children in the grocery store parking lot in the middle of an Arizona summer, yuck.

‘One day we went to the store and my daughter was missing her shoe. It was nowhere to be found. “Daddy, I didn’t want you to be mad that my shoe was off so I threw it out the window.” Made sense to a 5-year old I guess.’

Qlinkenstein

10.

‘I had my sister text my mom that she forgot her phone at home.’

pigboat3

11.

‘My brother couldn’t remember the proper name for shoes so he called them ‘foot houses’. Mum confirmed that day that at least one of her teenage children was a bit doughy up top.’

horsesarse17

12.

‘3 year old is preparing for his bath. His underwear looks strange but I’m distracted his brother. Kid takes off one pair of underwear, then a 2nd pair, then a 3rd. I ask why he is wearing 3 pairs of underwear. Kid looks at me like I’m an idiot, “Mom told me to put on a clean pair every day”.

diesel_coondog

13.

‘When one of my daughters tries to insult the other by telling her how ugly she is … They’re identical twins.’

AsBigAsAlone

14.

‘When my son was 11 years old, he confidently informed me he was pretty sure he knew everything there was to know, because he tried to think of something that he didn’t know, and couldn’t think of anything.’

misfitdevil99

15.

‘I don’t think he’s an idiot but I think he lacks common sense because he’ll take a bite of food, it will be scalding hot. He’ll cry and act like he’s dying, but won’t spit it out. He’ll say “Mommy it’s hot!!” And I’ll say “Well I told you to wait for it to cool down,” or “Then blow on it” or something to that effect. He will say no, and then continue taking scalding hot bites and crying that it’s too hot.

‘In his defense his father’s the same way.’

[deleted]

16.

‘I’m the idiot, I registered for college and spelled my middle name wrong, but didn’t notice for 4 years since they always abbreviated to my initial. I was showing my parents my diploma before walking on graduation day and my mom just stared at me like I was special.

‘Bonus points I actually thought that was how it was spelled.’

forserial

17.

‘My son came to our house to visit (he didn’t live with us), we weren’t home but we on our way home so he let himself in. We walk in and he’s freaking out about breaking our newly adopted cat or something to that effect. I asked him what was she doing, she looked fine to me. He said she was “vibrating” when she sat on his lap. This is where he learned about cats purring. He hadn’t been around a lot of cats so idk.’

wydidk\

READ MORE

27 hilarious snapshots of British life from ‘No Context Brits’ on Twitter

Source Reddit u/burn_furries H/T Buzzfeed