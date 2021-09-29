Larry and Paul’s daily briefing has the updates you need – with added laughs

Entertainment

There’s no better way to catch up on the goings-on at 10 Downing Street than by watching Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – Larry and Paul – in their alternative daily briefing. Which is actually weekly.

Their latest masterpiece covers the fuel crisis, the connected HGV driver shortage, the Labour party conference – and even the new Bond film, all with a candour you won’t find in any official statements.

Gets more biting every time!! Bravo!! 🤣😂🤣😂

When the post was shared on Twitter, it definitely hit the sweet spot.

The current political landscape honestly told in two minutes: Johnson didn't do one because this would have been it!!!!#RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/eroi9OlrPr — Stuart (@StuartofLeeds) September 29, 2021

Comedy Gold as ever 😁🤣 https://t.co/Zti1Bbx2mv — Andy CAULFIELD (@ANDYC2311) September 29, 2021

In case this has left you feeling anxious – don’t forget the new three-part slogan.

To catch more satirical must-see moments like these, give the guys a follow on Twitter, subscribe on YouTube, or get in on their exclusive content by supporting them here.

