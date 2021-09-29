Irn Bru’s been hit by the lorry driver shortage and Scottish Twitter’s not having it – 9 favourite responses

Pics

The phrase ‘in short supply’ is becoming more common by the day because of the on-going lorry driver shortage.

And now Irn Bru has fallen to HGV and supply chain issues, with maker AG Barr saying it was struggling to make deliveries with prices going up as a result.

Scottish Twitter was having none of it, as you might imagine, and here are our 9 favourite responses.

1.

Irn Bru running out due to Brexit will be the event that finally triggers Scottish independence — CanisLatrans (Hasn’t seen Eva 3.0 + 1.0 yet) (@LatransCanis1) September 28, 2021

2.

Right this is a fucking joke now!!! We can live without much fuel and we can live without a couple less toilet rolls but we WILL NOT live without Irn Bru #TheBruMustGetThru https://t.co/7TP43SsB1V — ScottyB©️ (@Scotty_Trucker) September 28, 2021

3.

Scotland didn’t vote for Brexit and now it’s running out of Irn Bru. York was sacked for less. https://t.co/suIk4czU6B — Christopher Cherry (@christophcherry) September 28, 2021

4.

Live scenes from Coatbridge Tesco as irn bru shortages announced pic.twitter.com/Q3HRRO5xIq — A.Monolith (@alanmonolith) September 28, 2021

5.

if Scotland runs dry of Irn Bru we’re getting our claymores out and coming down there to restore the House of Stuart pic.twitter.com/SVSrj9BMOf — Gpoptosis (@Gpoptosis) September 28, 2021

6.

7.

First, Brexit came for our petrol. Then they came for our irn bru. NAW PAL. pic.twitter.com/TTwlYcl5S1 — Amelia 💚🐝💚 (@Amelia_mcJ) September 28, 2021

8.

Right, Scotland. Brexit is messing with our Irn Bru. This just got existential. Gather the clans at the Wallace Stone near Sheriffmuir and bring enough Bru to last the march to Westminster. Time to sort this nonsense out ourselves ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/1UoBvFsCHf — David C. Weinczok, FSA Scot (@TheCastleHunter) September 28, 2021

9.

If you’re struggling to get Irn Bru, I’ve got a few bottles of these I can sell you pic.twitter.com/TiDiwZEXnC — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) September 28, 2021

READ MORE

23 favourite tweets about the petrol, lorry driver (and anything else) shortage right now

H/T Indy100