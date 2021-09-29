Watch these parents go from proud to horrified during the scholarship prank
There’s a prank trending on TikTok in which young people tell their parents that they’re recording an application to win a scholarship, then come out with a stream of outrageous lies about them.
This one has over a million views.
@angeliquesab
Watch until the end… it gets worse 😂 ##scholarshipprank ##motherdaughter ##laughattack ##silentlaugh ##contageouslaugh ##foryoupage
American Idol star, singer-songriter Jax Miskanic, – known as @jaxwritessongs – went so far as to write a song for the occasion, then recorded the increasingly disturbed and hilarious reactions of her parents.
@jaxwritessongs
Doing the Scholarship Prank on my parents…in song 😂 ##scholarshipprank ##scholarship ##foryou
She definitely got them.
We doubt you can ground a 25-year-old, but …
If you were feeling bad for Mum and Dad, rest assured there are perks to being Jax’s parents – like this.
@jaxwritessongs
I just released a song about how much my dad loves my mom. It’s called Like My Father❤️👵🏼👴🏻 ##DaddysGirl ##originalmusic ##foryou ##LikeMyFather
@jaxwritessongs
I just released a song about how much my dad loves my mom. It’s called ‘Like My Father’ 👵🏼👴🏻❤️ ##FathersDay ##LikeMyFather ##foryou ##DaddysGirl
If that grabbed your attention, you can find the full version here.
READ MORE
This devilish kids’ prank went viral and it’s a new take on the original classic
Source jaxwritessongs Image Screengrab