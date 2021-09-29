Watch these parents go from proud to horrified during the scholarship prank

Entertainment

There’s a prank trending on TikTok in which young people tell their parents that they’re recording an application to win a scholarship, then come out with a stream of outrageous lies about them.

This one has over a million views.

American Idol star, singer-songriter Jax Miskanic, – known as @jaxwritessongs – went so far as to write a song for the occasion, then recorded the increasingly disturbed and hilarious reactions of her parents.

She definitely got them.

We doubt you can ground a 25-year-old, but …

If you were feeling bad for Mum and Dad, rest assured there are perks to being Jax’s parents – like this.

If that grabbed your attention, you can find the full version here.

Source jaxwritessongs Image Screengrab