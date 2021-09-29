News

Bad news, everyone – Boris Johnson is battling to save Christmas

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 29th, 2021

If you thought that the rising energy prices, loss of furlough, a £20 drop in Universal Credit and the prospect of that banging tune you like being turned into a dirge for the John Lewis advert were bad, brace yourself for this.

We’re getting a strong sense of déjà vu, and so were these people.

Jeremy Noel-Tod had this damning – if accurate – indictment of the PM’s capabilities.

Although, he did have all those IT lessons with Jennifer Arcuri.

Source Neil Henderson Image Screengrab (edited)