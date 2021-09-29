Bad news, everyone – Boris Johnson is battling to save Christmas

News

If you thought that the rising energy prices, loss of furlough, a £20 drop in Universal Credit and the prospect of that banging tune you like being turned into a dirge for the John Lewis advert were bad, brace yourself for this.

MAIL: Boris in a battle to save Xmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BsH47hwFAl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 28, 2021

We’re getting a strong sense of déjà vu, and so were these people.

That's Christmas fucked again then. https://t.co/HibIylo6yw — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) September 28, 2021

Last year when he ‘saved’ Christmas tens of thousands died so maybe let’s not do that again https://t.co/2QYE6jcOLZ — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) September 28, 2021

The battle to save Christmas comes round earlier every year pic.twitter.com/VJU7uHnDHv — •• (@agirlcalledlina) September 28, 2021

To lose one Christmas, Mr Johnson, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness. https://t.co/pa3J3abbBv — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) September 28, 2021

oh good because saving Christmas went so smashingly last year https://t.co/ZGloWE70GO — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) September 28, 2021

Heroic Boris Johnson, fighting the good fight against… er… Boris Johnson. https://t.co/6K750n3hG7 — The Masked Knight (@CityJohn) September 28, 2021

Spends a lot of time trying to save Christmas doesn’t he? Like a shit John McClane — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) September 28, 2021

Hahahaha!!

Groundhog Day.

But with no groundhogs. And no turkey either.https://t.co/aXRe79KEGi — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) September 20, 2021

Jeremy Noel-Tod had this damning – if accurate – indictment of the PM’s capabilities.

I think we all know by now that he couldn't save a PDF https://t.co/duDphFL7oe — Jeremy Noel-Tod (@jntod) September 28, 2021

Although, he did have all those IT lessons with Jennifer Arcuri.

Source Neil Henderson Image Screengrab (edited)