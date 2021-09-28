Politics

The latest in an occasional series, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany – you remember (probably) wins self-own of the day after she attempted to blame President Joe Biden for the rising murder rates across the US.

Donald Trump’s erstwhile spokesperson shared a graph from the New York Times which showed a record spike in murder rates except, well, have a look for yourself.

People who looked at it just a tiny bit longer than McEnany presumably did weren’t slow to point out that the spike she was highlighting was in 2020 when Trump was still in office, obviously.

‘What gets me is that she worked for Trump at the end of his 2020 term! She either wasn’t paying attention when she retweeted this or knows that her base doesn’t care about the truth.’

chelseagirls ‘It’s clearly the latter, creating scapegoats for the Trump administration was her entire job. And to be fair, she was pretty good at it.’

Kailaylia ‘What I want to know is why Joe didn’t prevent 9/11. And why did he take 6 whole days to make the world?’

Trevellation ‘Nah, 9/11 was all Obama’s to prevent. You’ve probably seen the memes where it’s the twin towers in one slide and Obama with his feet up on the other.’

Eldanoron

There was also this.

‘This was also based on % change in amount of murder. This graph is true but it is also just sort of a misleading way to display the information without the proper context. The murder rate in the 80s and 90s was A LOT higher than it is now.’

laminated_lobster

You can see it for yourself here.

Taking self-awareness to a whole new level …

READ MORE

This ‘premarital third eye’ take on engagement rings got entirely the responses it deserved

Source Reddit u/Nolimitsolja