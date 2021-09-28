Pub Sign of the Day
Over on Reddit, someone has shared this photo of a pub in Grafton Regis, which is capitalising on the furore over panic buying for their daily funny sign.
Perhaps they should try telling people not to panic buy, since that’s what seems to be behind the current fuel catastrophe.
Reddit user PickUpTheSkagHobbit wasn’t sure it was necessary.
Panic buying beer is just any other Friday night in the UK.
Nah, panic buying is when they call last orders and you order three pints to be finished in the next 15 minutes.
SoMuchF0rSubtlety
It’s funny because it’s true.
StrayDogPhotography
On a similar topic, one pub sign had this bit of NSFW advice.
