This guy has photoshopped Paddington into more than 200 films – we picked a Top 10

Poke Staff. Updated September 28th, 2021

Twitter and Reddit user – Jaythechou – has come up with a simple concept to spread joy and entertainment to social media – he photoshops Paddington into film scenes, and has been doing it every day for 203 days, at the time of writing.

Some are beautifully subtle, others are larger than life – but all are skillfully done and a lot of fun.

We thoroughly recommend you check out his work for yourself, but in the meantime, here is a top ten, as voted by us. In no particular order …

1. Alien

2. The Birds


Via

3. Independence Day


Via

4. Forrest Gump


Via

5. Shrek


Via

6. Spider-Man 2

7. The Silence of the Lambs


Via

8. Rocky


Via

9. Mission Impossible

10. Cry Macho


Via

BONUS: If the Wachowskis ever make this, we’ll be first in the queue.


Via

Source Jaythechou, Jaythechou Image Jaythechou

