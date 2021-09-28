This guy has photoshopped Paddington into more than 200 films – we picked a Top 10

Entertainment

Twitter and Reddit user – Jaythechou – has come up with a simple concept to spread joy and entertainment to social media – he photoshops Paddington into film scenes, and has been doing it every day for 203 days, at the time of writing.

Some are beautifully subtle, others are larger than life – but all are skillfully done and a lot of fun.

We thoroughly recommend you check out his work for yourself, but in the meantime, here is a top ten, as voted by us. In no particular order …

1. Alien

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 189 pic.twitter.com/RVhcVb02Vc — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 14, 2021

2. The Birds



3. Independence Day



4. Forrest Gump



5. Shrek



6. Spider-Man 2

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 181 pic.twitter.com/bcOq8HTlxc — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 6, 2021

7. The Silence of the Lambs



8. Rocky



9. Mission Impossible

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 191 Thank you for the follows! pic.twitter.com/5DBURVMOck — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 16, 2021

10. Cry Macho



BONUS: If the Wachowskis ever make this, we’ll be first in the queue.



