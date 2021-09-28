This guy has photoshopped Paddington into more than 200 films – we picked a Top 10
Twitter and Reddit user – Jaythechou – has come up with a simple concept to spread joy and entertainment to social media – he photoshops Paddington into film scenes, and has been doing it every day for 203 days, at the time of writing.
Some are beautifully subtle, others are larger than life – but all are skillfully done and a lot of fun.
We thoroughly recommend you check out his work for yourself, but in the meantime, here is a top ten, as voted by us. In no particular order …
1. Alien
I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 189 pic.twitter.com/RVhcVb02Vc
— Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 14, 2021
2. The Birds
3. Independence Day
4. Forrest Gump
5. Shrek
6. Spider-Man 2
I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 181 pic.twitter.com/bcOq8HTlxc
— Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 6, 2021
7. The Silence of the Lambs
8. Rocky
9. Mission Impossible
I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 191
Thank you for the follows! pic.twitter.com/5DBURVMOck
— Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 16, 2021
10. Cry Macho
BONUS: If the Wachowskis ever make this, we’ll be first in the queue.
READ MORE
Paddington 2 has overtaken Citizen Kane as ‘the greatest film of all time’ – 9 rave reviews
Source Jaythechou, Jaythechou Image Jaythechou
More from the Poke
This CNN anchor’s ‘exiled Twitter junkie’ Trump rant is simply brutal
People are relating hard to how this mum shared a picture from her phone