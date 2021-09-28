Life

People are relating hard to how this mum shared a picture from her phone

Poke Staff. Updated September 28th, 2021

You don’t have to be elderly to be confused by modern technology, but it certainly helps. One older lady, the mother of Twitter user Marti Woolford, clearly hadn’t quite grasped the principles of digital image sharing when she did this.

That’s a lot of trouble to take, compared to the couple of clicks actually required, but just look at that beautiful penmanship.

Marti clarified the reason for the exchange.

Tweeters loved the old-style solution to the problem, and the woman who’d thought it up.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of people had similar experiences with their older – and not so old – relatives, and the replies are a thread of loveliness that you should absolutely check out.

Here are some highlights.

We were delighted to learn that Marti’s mum has been kept up to date on how she lifted Twitter from the doldrums.

That woman should never take IT classes – it would simply spoil a priceless original.

READ MORE

18 times older relatives didn’t quite get the right end of the stick and it gets more relatable every day

Source Marti Woolford Image Marti Woolford

More from the Poke