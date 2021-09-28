People are relating hard to how this mum shared a picture from her phone

Life

You don’t have to be elderly to be confused by modern technology, but it certainly helps. One older lady, the mother of Twitter user Marti Woolford, clearly hadn’t quite grasped the principles of digital image sharing when she did this.

Today I received in the mail a letter from my mom. It was a photocopy of her phone-she wanted to share a picture that is on her phone with me. A picture that is on her phone. She photocopied her phone and mailed this to me. pic.twitter.com/aOFpPuv5Sp — Marti Woolford (@FordMwool) September 24, 2021

That’s a lot of trouble to take, compared to the couple of clicks actually required, but just look at that beautiful penmanship.

Marti clarified the reason for the exchange.

I should mention this is a photo of actress #JanePowell & #GearySteffin from their 1949 wedding. My mom, in her unique cursive writing, was saying that her mom used to tell her she looked like Jane Powell & she can now see the resemblance. Jane Powell passed on 9/16/2021. — Marti Woolford (@FordMwool) September 26, 2021

Tweeters loved the old-style solution to the problem, and the woman who’d thought it up.

Well this is adorable if a tad bonkers 😂 https://t.co/q2XsIjC5kL — Naomi of Sussex (@PeopleOfUK) September 26, 2021

Look at this legend doing it her way. Glorious https://t.co/pES3hTtq9X — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) September 26, 2021

To be fair, this is the only way to get an image off of Pinterest. https://t.co/aKsUu8pQOQ — Cassidy James Blaede (@CassidyJames) September 27, 2021

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of people had similar experiences with their older – and not so old – relatives, and the replies are a thread of loveliness that you should absolutely check out.

Here are some highlights.

My mother switches her phone off when she goes out to save the battery. That’s right. You can only get her on her mobile phone when she’s at home. — John Richardson (@rubrick) September 26, 2021

My mother saw a pic of her and my biological father on my phone (that i’d scanned from a physical photo). She asked me to text her a copy…that she then printed and sent me as a gift. — ALWAYS a werewolf (@CNRush) September 26, 2021

I once asked a colleague to email me a picture of them for the website. I received a PowerPoint presentation entitled 'picture of me'. It had two slides: a title slide and a photo of them — Madeleine (@captainmaddiech) September 26, 2021

A family friend was a nun in a convent near Florence. One of the nuns saw mouse pads for sale in a local shop. She bought some & placed a few of them on the floor of the convent. She thought they were humane mouse traps with special pads that mice would get stuck on. — Claire the Bear (@ctbear74) September 26, 2021

rather than attach and email a pdf, I knew someone who opened it, downloaded it, printed it, physically scanned the printed pages back into a pdf, and had the scanner email the pdf. — Karen Gelles (@karengelles) September 26, 2021

My 84 year old father in law and I run a meeting together once a month. He takes notes on pen and paper during the meeting. He goes to the office and types them. Then he prints the typed notes. Then he scans the printed document as a PDF and emails the PDF with no subject line. — Dr. Erin Fouberg (@ErinFouberg) September 26, 2021

I once asked a member of my staff to fax a confidential document to me at a satellite office. She sealed the document in an envelope, and passed the envelope through the machine. — United Irishman 🇮🇪 🇯🇴 (@prolitarian1) September 26, 2021

When Windows 95 came out, my mum used a mouse for the first time. I saw her desk with a piece of cardboard curved up the wall from the side of her desk, she’d run out of desk moving the mouse from one side of the screen to the other. — BenHannah (@7Benhannah) September 26, 2021

My wife once called me all upset from an Internet Cafe in NYC telling me she lost her phone…then I asked her what she called me on. https://t.co/frzHd7R45r — Glenn Farrington (@HaHaScribe) September 26, 2021

We were delighted to learn that Marti’s mum has been kept up to date on how she lifted Twitter from the doldrums.

I just let my mom know that she has made thousands of people happy and that her penmanship is very appreciated. — Marti Woolford (@FordMwool) September 26, 2021

That woman should never take IT classes – it would simply spoil a priceless original.

