The government is bringing in the army to help with the fuel crisis – 11 shots on target

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 28th, 2021

Despite assurances from Nadine Dorries and James Cleverly that there is no shortage of fuel, the crisis at the forecourts rolls on, since the shortage is actually of qualified drivers to distribute the stuff.

The government announced its plan to address the 100,000 shortfall in drivers with a short-term visa offer to 5000 of them in the EU – approximately a third of those who have left the UK since Brexit.

We’re old enough to remember lunchtime on Monday, when the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George eustace, denied rumours that the army might be drafted in to ease the situation.

It had a strong “There will be no need to close the schools in January.” vibe, prompting this observation from Deborah Meaden.

On Monday night, there was an update.

via Gfycat

This, too, had a familiar ring.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

In short –

