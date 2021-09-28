The government is bringing in the army to help with the fuel crisis – 11 shots on target

Politics

Despite assurances from Nadine Dorries and James Cleverly that there is no shortage of fuel, the crisis at the forecourts rolls on, since the shortage is actually of qualified drivers to distribute the stuff.

"We have plenty of fuel, but not necessarily in the right places." pic.twitter.com/50XQr7O2tb — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) September 27, 2021

Queued for 3 hours this afternoon for petrol. When I finally got to the pump I realised I'd left the car at home. — Lex Nichol (@lexathon) September 27, 2021

The government announced its plan to address the 100,000 shortfall in drivers with a short-term visa offer to 5000 of them in the EU – approximately a third of those who have left the UK since Brexit.

It's such a tempting offer – come back to a country that's been yelling at you to go back to where you came from for 5 years in order to help those same people out of a jam and then be forced out on Christmas Eve because that country still doesn't want you. — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) September 26, 2021

We’re old enough to remember lunchtime on Monday, when the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George eustace, denied rumours that the army might be drafted in to ease the situation.

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said there are 'no plans' at the moment to use the army to bring fuel to the forecourts. Get live updates: https://t.co/1lgRzmGI2s pic.twitter.com/LPJqVAbLbm — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 27, 2021

It had a strong “There will be no need to close the schools in January.” vibe, prompting this observation from Deborah Meaden.

Stand by for the Army then… https://t.co/W2soOzggWA — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) September 27, 2021

On Monday night, there was an update.

BREAKING: A Whitehall source has told Sky News that the government is expected to mobilise the army as a precaution amid the ongoing queues at petrol stations around the country.@BethRigby has the latest.https://t.co/mL0sZ9UBi8 pic.twitter.com/KrGLCBwxaP — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 27, 2021

via Gfycat

This, too, had a familiar ring.

To those of us who worked in the NHS last year, the fuel crisis seems almost identical to the PPE crisis. 1. Fail to plan.

2. Deny there's a shortage.

3. Scold us for using the product.

4. Blame other parties.

5. Insist it's a "supply chain issue".

6. Call in the army. — Dr Meenal Viz (@drmeenalviz) September 27, 2021

Here’s what people had to say about it.

1.

So…. you're calling out the army to a crisis that isn't a crisis, yes?

Just trying to keep up… https://t.co/NqE5f2FU9m — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) September 26, 2021

2.

Nothing says “don’t panic” quite like bringing in the fucking military https://t.co/5PfvHxMnaD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 27, 2021

3.

They're not bringing in the army to deliver fuel (because there is no shortage) they're just bringing in the army to dissuade people from queueing up and buying it. https://t.co/GV2I34trfd — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 27, 2021

4.

How reassuring. Will they be handing out union flags? https://t.co/d3ZWYfRKFg — Frédéric Moreau 🚎 (@goodclimate) September 27, 2021

5.

What does a Challenger 2 do to the gallon these days? https://t.co/8hcZsTo8l1 — THE SECRET TORY (@mikegove12) September 27, 2021

6.

7.

Fill up your tank and grab a packet of fags at the same time. #fuelpanic https://t.co/VIugW5x1XY pic.twitter.com/vzIWtKayCI — The De Trout Spinners Podcast (@SpinnersPodcast) September 27, 2021

8.

To shoot panic buyers ? Or just drive the fuel tankers ? — 🇺🇦DAVE🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DaveOufc) September 27, 2021

9.

DONT PANIC

ITS NOT AN EMERGENCY, THE ARMY JUST FANCIED A CHANGE https://t.co/c4g2JmSuR8 — Enilorac (@BexBitchley) September 27, 2021

10.

Where did you serve? Afghanistan, you? Texaco mate https://t.co/2qfAXpN0Mm — Jordan (@DcfcSwell) September 27, 2021

11.

In short –

Taking back control… https://t.co/T2mpXuLQiV — David Paisley – Man at Bus Stop (@DavidPaisley) September 27, 2021

