Ana Navarro’s takedown of Donald Trump Jr’s ‘obesity’ tweet had everyone cheering

Donald Trump Jr presumably thought he was being big and/or clever when he tweeted about presenter Ana Navarro after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Navarro and her co-host on ABC’s The View, Sonny Hostin, were pulled off air when they both tested positive while Vice President Kamala Harris was waiting backstage to appear on the show.

They both turned out to be false positives but it didn’t stop Trump Jr saying this.

Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity. https://t.co/e3vdsBvOOc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 24, 2021

Navaro, who describes herself as a ‘failed dieter’ on Twitter, shot back with this and it had everyone cheering.

@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern. I don’t have COVID.

Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call him for you. https://t.co/1v6GISIt5B — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 25, 2021

And she didn’t leave it there and it just got better and better.

Boom.

*the size of a studio apartment in NJ.

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣⚰️ — drmaggiesa 🕶 (@drmaggiesa) September 27, 2021

Stop Ana. You just finished Junior😜 — Sam⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@samsesin) September 27, 2021

They're lucky you were only permitted to share the PG-13 version on national tv. — SgtPapaBear (@DonnieReid16) September 27, 2021

Never thinking about New Jersey real estate the same way again — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) September 27, 2021

To conclude …

Source Twitter @ananavarro