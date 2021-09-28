Videos

Ana Navarro’s takedown of Donald Trump Jr’s ‘obesity’ tweet had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated September 28th, 2021

Donald Trump Jr presumably thought he was being big and/or clever when he tweeted about presenter Ana Navarro after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Navarro and her co-host on ABC’s The View, Sonny Hostin, were pulled off air when they both tested positive while Vice President Kamala Harris was waiting backstage to appear on the show.

They both turned out to be false positives but it didn’t stop Trump Jr saying this.

Navaro, who describes herself as a ‘failed dieter’ on Twitter, shot back with this and it had everyone cheering.

And she didn’t leave it there and it just got better and better.

Boom.

To conclude …

