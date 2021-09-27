‘What’s something newer generations will never understand?’ – 21 relatable snapshots from the past

Life

Back when we were young – way back – our parents used to bore us with all the stuff the ‘younger generation’ just didn’t understand.

We vowed we’d never be like them, obviously. And (even more obviously than that), how wrong we were.

We only mention this after Bagolyvagymi asked this over on Reddit.

‘What’s something that newer generations will never understand?’

And it prompted lots of funny and relatable replies. We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to – and here are XX of the best.

1.

‘Slamming down the receiver on a landline telephone. Pushing the red button is not nearly as satisfying.’

iamwalldoh

2.

‘Making plans to meet friends and having to commit because you didn’t have mobile phones to ask where they were, how far, and if they were still coming.’

GiantMonkeyBall

3.

‘Being able to be an idiot in your formative years and not worry about it being filmed and/or put on the internet forever.’

DenzelEd12

4.

‘Checking the pay phone change return for any forgotten coins.’

FaberGrad

5.

‘The magic of flipping through the booklet of a highly anticipated new cd during your first listen. Just reading lyrics, checking out the illustrations, and getting really into the band. No social media so you had to invent the artist’s personality solely based on lyrics and their music videos.’

FirstTacoInSpace

6.

‘The beauty of being unreachable.’

exioce

7.

‘The difficulty of not being able to instantly find the answer to questions.’

McDunky

8.

‘Taking pictures, then waiting for them to be developed to see if they turned out okay.’

Cautious_Emotion9839

9.

‘Having a 3 ring binder of CD’s for road trips.’

DarthTrafford

10.

“Let’s all meet back here at 6:00. (Looks at watch). I’ve got 4:35. What time do you have?’

mr_funnypuns

11.

‘Having to rewind the tape before returning it to the video store or incur a fee.’

slapsmcgee23

12.

‘Having to buy the entire album to get one song you liked or wait for it to come on the radio and record it. Missing any part of the song was unacceptable and you had to wait until it was played again.’

hanginonwith2fingers

13.

‘Parents not knowing where their kids are and trusting them not to get into trouble.’

malamalinka

14.

‘How we got around without GPS navigation’

Convincing_Potato

15.

‘Turning the dial on the TV to change the channel (that alone is one thing) to Channel 3 so the VCR and your original Atari would work.’

Rukawork

16.

‘Not being able to watch whatever you wanted whenever you wanted. We actually had to look up the shows schedule in a TV guide and be available when it came on.’

togotfury1983

17.

“Can so-and-so come out to play?”

mewmewx2

18.

‘Saturday morning cartoons. I miss sitting in front of the TV and eating a bowl of cereal while Tale Spin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or whatever Saturday morning cartoon series played. Then getting on my bike once they ended around 10 a.m. and riding over to my friend’s house to play till sunset.’

Bagolyvagymi

19.

‘How to use the card catalogue in the library — the ones with the cards in the drawers.’

pixel_ate_it

20.

‘Meeting up with a friend at the movies and having no way to communicate once you’ve left the house—your friend doesn’t show: is he coming? Should I continue to wait, standing at the precise spot we agreed on? Has he died? Did he forget? I’ll call home using a pay phone and hope my mom is there to tell me whether he left a message on the answering machine.’

chihuahua-mama

21.

‘There was a time when we felt the world was getting better, not worse.’

MrEngin33r

