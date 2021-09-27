Matt Hancock’s walkabout video is as cringe-inducing as you’d expect

Politics

Matt Hancock no longer holds a ministerial position in Boris Johnson’s government, and is merely a supportive backbencher, having resigned after his affair with a colleague saw him comprehensively break social distancing rules.

That, however, hasn’t stopped him from maintaining a fairly high public profile. In August, he went viral when his encounter with some teenage girls on the London Underground was shared on TikTok – not by him, but by the girls and a bystander.

But the former Health Secretary has always been very fond of posting his own videos.

Who could forget this Partridgesque – and false – boast?

40 new hospitals

‍⚕️‍⚕️6000 more GPs

Record NHS funding I’m so excited to unveil our other plans for this county – make sure you tune in for the #ConservativeManifesto pic.twitter.com/P20Pznkygv — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 24, 2019

Or this tree, providing an interesting hairstyle?

To Yorkshire in the crisp morning with our message that we will get the country moving and invest in the NHS pic.twitter.com/vYtr3vqPBc — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 19, 2019

Even the excruciating circumstances of his departure from office didn’t prevent him posting this explanatory self-tape.

Which takes us to this – ‘My Day Out, by Matt, aged nearly 43’ – in which he encounters some sympathetic – and over-friendly – members of the public.

Great be out & about in Haverhill yesterday, chat to people on the high street and see the brilliant new splash park funded by the Council. pic.twitter.com/I2mE02N4FD — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) September 25, 2021

Mrs Infection Control might want to reconsider standing so close to him without a mask.

As is traditional under these circumstances, Twitter brought the mockery in spades.

1.

“Coming out the other side” https://t.co/SUCoUUlaLq — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) September 26, 2021

2.

always enjoy watching a new Alan Partridge video on a Sunday morning https://t.co/CBmu5Xc21s — Calli Kitson (@callikitson) September 26, 2021

3.

What have I just watched. pic.twitter.com/ZmI2u6rhY2 — Brendan May (@bmay) September 25, 2021

4.

One of the sad side effects of Matt Hancock’s disgrace was no more Matt Hancock videos but they are BACK.

JOY. pic.twitter.com/5R9JcyinA9 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 26, 2021

5.

My favourite is the Not Keen Lady saying "got to keep positive" and Hannerz doesn't know what to do so just backs away giving thumbs ups and saying "good stuff". https://t.co/jEANkZUhoy — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 26, 2021

6.

Googling: is it possible to die from cringe pic.twitter.com/3eTDTr7z2m — •• (@agirlcalledlina) September 25, 2021

7.

"Oh, you combined the card with the handshake. I used to do that, but kept getting it wrong. Gave a paper cut to a man from Nestlé." https://t.co/Xb3R2A3aE5 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) September 26, 2021

8.

I cringed so hard an eye popped out. https://t.co/VtPzZ99etO — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) September 26, 2021

9.

The original footage of Matt Hancock's walkabout has been leaked. https://t.co/ecTug7Emx9 pic.twitter.com/5Ptug4yvOk — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) September 26, 2021

10.

The Thick of It is back! — Silkie Carlo (@silkiecarlo) September 25, 2021

11.

I really struggle to think of Hancock as a normal MP? This video has the vibes of an unemployed guy just going round talking to people to fill his day https://t.co/cTH2paksrv — Calgie (@christiancalgie) September 26, 2021

Con O’Neill wondered if an even more entertaining video might not be available.

I would much rather see the outtakes — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) September 26, 2021

We’re not sure this wasn’t it.

