Matt Hancock’s walkabout video is as cringe-inducing as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 27th, 2021

Matt Hancock no longer holds a ministerial position in Boris Johnson’s government, and is merely a supportive backbencher, having resigned after his affair with a colleague saw him comprehensively break social distancing rules.

That, however, hasn’t stopped him from maintaining a fairly high public profile. In August, he went viral when his encounter with some teenage girls on the London Underground was shared on TikTok – not by him, but by the girls and a bystander.

But the former Health Secretary has always been very fond of posting his own videos.

Who could forget this Partridgesque – and false – boast?

Or this tree, providing an interesting hairstyle?

Even the excruciating circumstances of his departure from office didn’t prevent him posting this explanatory self-tape.

Which takes us to this – ‘My Day Out, by Matt, aged nearly 43’ – in which he encounters some sympathetic – and over-friendly – members of the public.

Mrs Infection Control might want to reconsider standing so close to him without a mask.

As is traditional under these circumstances, Twitter brought the mockery in spades.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Con O’Neill wondered if an even more entertaining video might not be available.

We’re not sure this wasn’t it.

