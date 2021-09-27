John Redwood’s lorry driver solution wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was – 9 articulated takedowns

News

You might have noticed there’s a bit of a lorry driver shortage at the moment and it’s causing all sorts of problems, from restaurants and supermarkets to petrol stations and beyond.

Brexit has been pinpointed as one of several causes of the escalating crisis, but arch Eurosceptic and Tory MP John Redwood thought he spotted a solution.

Except it wasn’t the slam-dunk he obviously thought it was because, well, these 9 people surely said it best.

1.

If you can’t tell that a parcel delivery driver isn’t the same as an HGV driver, then I don’t know what more to say.

The job isn’t the same.

The vehicle isn’t the same.

The hours aren’t the same.

It’s like comparing fish to cows. — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) September 27, 2021

2.

Thousands of primary schools have managed to recruit recorder players. Symphony orchestras need to learn from them how they did it. https://t.co/c33aBmaHXN — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) September 27, 2021

3.

Well said. They could go on You tube to learn how to drive an HGV. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/wB6s6phUTI — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 27, 2021

4.

I think having vans that are 38 tons lighter and anyone can drive helps John. https://t.co/wmmUSzYTZQ — THE SECRET TORY (@mikegove12) September 27, 2021

5.

We’re getting into barking territory here. https://t.co/8KApgIVe1Z — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 27, 2021

6.

They should just get Hermes to do it yeah. Looking forward to them mixing orders up and volleying 1000 kilos of Ammonium Nitrate behind our bins while an agricultural plant in Telford gets my socks from Uniqlo. https://t.co/c8bSHElZmz — Jon Birchall (@jonbir90) September 27, 2021

7.

Why stop there John, if you can ride a scooter why not pilot airplanes, or go straight to nuclear physicist if you can strike a match? — 🥀Cap’n Sir Keith Wetwipe Weathervane 🏍 (@GazSez) September 27, 2021

8.

Would really love to see demonstrate just how easy this is John. How about you drive an artic for a few weeks. After you have gained your licence of course – and without someone else paying to make it realistic You could do fuel deliveries — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) September 27, 2021

9.

I’m no expert, but I’d imagine they did it by not requiring a £5k personal investment to qualify to drive a van, not needing drivers to be away from their homes/families for days on end, and van drivers having the opportunity to piss in something that’s not an empty Fanta bottle. https://t.co/WqKnkR8Mgl — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) September 27, 2021

In two words …

And also this.

Your regular reminder that this is NOT a parody account. These really are the thoughts and views of The Right Honourable Sir John Redwood MP, the member of Member of Parliament for Wokingham and a former shadow Secretary of State for trade and industry. #DaftAsABoxOfFrogs https://t.co/wIpK123ghK — RS Archer (@archer_rs) September 27, 2021

And this.

Only one question remained. What’s the colour of the sky in your world, John?

