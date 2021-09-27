Iain Duncan Smith spoke up for the ‘Not Brexit’s fault’ campaign – 9 perfect responses

News

Brexiters are falling over themselves to try and convince the public that Brexit has nothing to do with the shortage of HGV drivers, despite the fact that the government’s response is to offer short-term visas to *checks notes* EU-based HGV drivers.

Things that cannot simultaneously be true:

1) There is a Europe-wide HGV driver shortage and EU drivers can have their pick of jobs.

2) EU HGV drivers are so desperate for jobs that they will drop everything and relocate for a work visa with a deportation date in 4 months. — [Restricted] Animal (@politic_animal) September 27, 2021

Enter stage left – or more probably stage right – Sir Iain Duncan Smith, with a take so hot you’ll need tongs to handle it.

Yes – this Iain Duncan Smith.

With empty shelves in food shops, Iain Duncan Smith decides to take a packed lunch to work. pic.twitter.com/9St7zEAzW9 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 27, 2021

As the article is behind a paywall, this update from Theo Usherwood adds some flesh to the bones.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith says the road haulage industry is "trying to dodge the bullet" when it comes to blame for the current crisis. "It's easy for the industry to scream and shout now but they knew even in the run up to Brexit they had a shortage." — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) September 27, 2021

To clarify – Things not responsible for the HGV driver shortage: the government and Brexit. Things responsible for the HGV driver shortage: lorry drivers, the BBC, a bigger boy from another school.

Twitter wasn’t buying what Smith was selling.

1.

They literally dismissed *all* the warnings and called it 'Project Fear'. https://t.co/rrQuJUDdIU — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 27, 2021

2.

As the government issues visas for foreign drivers to try to address the issue, it’s a mystery what made the bureaucracy of foreign workers coming here easier… a mystery I tell you…🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/GIlokxnBgW — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) September 26, 2021

3.

The Express is now one step from calling their mummy pic.twitter.com/ez6yIZ1d4G — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 27, 2021

4.

"The idea that somehow the British people were misinformed about Brexit is absolute nonsense" ~ Iain Duncan Smith pic.twitter.com/Eqr9wn2s4E — Followed by 100k+ Anti-Tories (@MarieAnnUK) September 27, 2021

5.

I see the people are letting Brexit down and Iain Duncan Smith is jolly cross with them. — Captain Haddock (@JXB101) September 27, 2021

6.

Iain Duncan Smith is claiming that the current shitshow is nothing to do with Brexit. With similar logic, the young dog seems to be claiming that the big pile of shit on the kitchen floor is nothing to do with him. #BrexitHasFailed pic.twitter.com/wgL52OmaO6 — The PM of the UK is a LIAR #FBPE #FBPPR (@EdBish18) September 27, 2021

7.

so at least half the petrol stations in the country are out of petrol, the army’s being sent in to deploy fuel, but it’s not a crisis of the government’s own making pic.twitter.com/EIWFOPLK9k — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 26, 2021

8.

28 countries. 1 in chaos. The Quiet Man says it’s the virus done it. https://t.co/C9sZPEcltS — Tadgh Murphy (@TadghMurphy10) September 26, 2021

9.

My "Don't Blame Brexit For Driver Shortages" Ian Duncan Smith quote banner headline in the Express has a lot of people asking questions answered by my headline. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) September 27, 2021

To sum up –

As long as Iain Duncan Smith is treated as an authority on anything except dishonest CV’s & fake testimonials, the country will continue to punch itself in the face on a daily basis. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 27, 2021

