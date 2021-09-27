News

Iain Duncan Smith spoke up for the ‘Not Brexit’s fault’ campaign – 9 perfect responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 27th, 2021

Brexiters are falling over themselves to try and convince the public that Brexit has nothing to do with the shortage of HGV drivers, despite the fact that the government’s response is to offer short-term visas to *checks notes* EU-based HGV drivers.

Enter stage left – or more probably stage right – Sir Iain Duncan Smith, with a take so hot you’ll need tongs to handle it.

Yes – this Iain Duncan Smith.

As the article is behind a paywall, this update from Theo Usherwood adds some flesh to the bones.

To clarify – Things not responsible for the HGV driver shortage: the government and Brexit. Things responsible for the HGV driver shortage: lorry drivers, the BBC, a bigger boy from another school.

Twitter wasn’t buying what Smith was selling.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To sum up –

Source Iain Duncan Smith Image Screengrab

