‘Cooking using the solar power of the sun’ has the perfect comedy payoff

Ever wanted to cook using the solar power of the sun? Well here’s how to do it (and not to do it), the perfect comedy payoff with a commentary that makes it even better.

It was shared on the subReddit ‘There was an attempt …’ by Redditor meister2a.

Waiter, there’s a piece of food in my glass.

‘He could have just used a metal pan, it would have conducted the heat, been more durable, and it allows you to look at what you are cooking without burning your retina out.’

Tuna-Can-Wide ‘He got way more views this way.’

PaleBlueSnot ‘What do you mean to there was an attempt? This is a resounding success! The cooking process even cooked the glass! And you know what they say, it’s not a barbecue until you die from internal lacerations.’

mairnX ‘I hope they take the time to focus and reflect on what went wrong here.’

RojoCinco ‘That would be illuminating.’

Turk182 ‘Mind shattering more like.’

mdewinthemorning “Nice” lol.’

sittingonthecommode

Source Reddit u/meister2a