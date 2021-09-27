An Australian’s NSFW take on UK beaches was good – but the replies made it even better

Life

Over on TikTok, Carmela Contarino caused a stir with her Aussie take on the UK’s beaches – or “beaches”, according to her.

Here’s what she had to say about them.

To very much oversimplify the mystery of the vanishing sea – the more twists and turns on the coastline, the larger the difference between the high and low tides. As the UK is a small and craggy island, the tides are more obvious than on the enormous coast of Australia.

People came into her mentions to discuss tides.

One person took exception to the blanket dismisal of the UK’s beaches.

While others had more light-hearted reactions.

There was also this challenge.

And the suggestion of a trade-off in play.

We’ll have to take her word for it. Give her a follow for more funny stuff.

READ MORE

This hilariously brutal riposte to panic buyers in an Australian supermarket is peak Aussie

Source carmella_cc Image Screengrab