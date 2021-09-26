This viral TikTok of Zola the gorilla playing in water is 13 seconds very well spent
A 13-second TikTok of one of Dallas Zoo’s residents has gone viral, with eight million views in a day. Zola the gorilla steps into the shoes – kind of – of Jennifer Beals from the She’s A Maniac scene in Flashdance.
It’s 13 seconds of pure joy.
@dallaszooofficial
Zola is showing off his famous dance moves for ##worldgorilladay 🦍##dallaszoo##zoo##animalsoftiktok##gorilla##breakdance##funny##fyp##fypシ##viral##dallas##texas
♬ Maniac (Flashdance Version) (Re-Recorded / Remastered) – Michael Sembello
TikTokers loved it.
In short –
In case you need more context.
