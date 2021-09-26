This viral TikTok of Zola the gorilla playing in water is 13 seconds very well spent

Animals

A 13-second TikTok of one of Dallas Zoo’s residents has gone viral, with eight million views in a day. Zola the gorilla steps into the shoes – kind of – of Jennifer Beals from the She’s A Maniac scene in Flashdance.

It’s 13 seconds of pure joy.

TikTokers loved it.

In short –

In case you need more context.

Source Zoologist Annie B at Dallas Zoo Image Screengrab