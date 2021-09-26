Pics

Simply 17 of the most puntastic posts

Poke Staff. Updated September 26th, 2021

These posts from Reddit’s r/Punny are some of the best and funniest puns that people have spotted on social media or out in the world.

If you spot any puns in the wild, we’d love you to share them with us.

1. They knew exactly what they were doing


2. Beam me up!


3. Dead funny


4. He’s sending them a global warning


5. The first annual meeting of the Peaky Blinders Appreciation Society


6. Sweet takedown


7. A big hand for whoever sent these clock parts


8. A sharp wit


9. Holy smoke!


