2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 (Part 2)

Entertainment

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the next instalment of Jimmy Rees’ hilarious take on 2020, 2021 and 2022, and here it is. Jimmy’s – or was it Sharon’s? – reaction at the end is just perfect.

We’ll never be able to see another TikTok dance without thinking of this.

TOILET PAPER!!!🧻 kids in the future are going to be so confused about covid and we will just say ” here watch jimmy’s videos ” 🤣

# KKianna

Love the “Check the 5G!”🤣🤣

Chiaroscuro Amore

The gin distillery near my work pivoted in 2020 to produce hand sanitiser. Might explain the gin shortage

t K

Ahahah my worst nightmare is actually going back to work with undies on only because it’s just a force of habit!

× MargarittaSz

YouTube user, Lauren, had a warning.

Jimmy at this rate you’re going to jinx 2022 🤣🤣

via Gfycat

Go and give Jimmy a follow – jinx or not.

READ MORE

2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 (Part 1)

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab