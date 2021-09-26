Entertainment

2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 (Part 2)

Poke Staff. Updated September 26th, 2021

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the next instalment of Jimmy Rees’ hilarious take on 2020, 2021 and 2022, and here it is. Jimmy’s – or was it Sharon’s? – reaction at the end is just perfect.

We’ll never be able to see another TikTok dance without thinking of this.

TOILET PAPER!!!🧻 kids in the future are going to be so confused about covid and we will just say ” here watch jimmy’s videos ” 🤣
KKianna

Love the “Check the 5G!”🤣🤣
Chiaroscuro Amore

The gin distillery near my work pivoted in 2020 to produce hand sanitiser. Might explain the gin shortage
t K

Ahahah my worst nightmare is actually going back to work with undies on only because it’s just a force of habit!
MargarittaSz

YouTube user, Lauren, had a warning.

Jimmy at this rate you’re going to jinx 2022 🤣🤣



Go and give Jimmy a follow – jinx or not.

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab

