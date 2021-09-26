2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 (Part 2)
We’ve been eagerly awaiting the next instalment of Jimmy Rees’ hilarious take on 2020, 2021 and 2022, and here it is. Jimmy’s – or was it Sharon’s? – reaction at the end is just perfect.
We’ll never be able to see another TikTok dance without thinking of this.
TOILET PAPER!!!🧻 kids in the future are going to be so confused about covid and we will just say ” here watch jimmy’s videos ” 🤣
# KKianna
Love the “Check the 5G!”🤣🤣
Chiaroscuro Amore
The gin distillery near my work pivoted in 2020 to produce hand sanitiser. Might explain the gin shortage
t K
Ahahah my worst nightmare is actually going back to work with undies on only because it’s just a force of habit!
× MargarittaSz
YouTube user, Lauren, had a warning.
Jimmy at this rate you’re going to jinx 2022 🤣🤣
Go and give Jimmy a follow – jinx or not.
Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab
