Animals

‘When your dog has spent too much time with rabbits’

Poke Staff. Updated September 24th, 2021

Here’s 19 seconds to make your day better, a video of a dog which has clearly spent too much time with rabbits.

Aww!

‘Ah, this made my day 😍’
BreeShan

‘boing boing boing boing.’
A-Disgruntled-Snail

‘Tell me his name is Tigger!’
AresStare

‘Alexa, play ‘The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers’
wrenway

‘You may need to restore your dog to factory settings.’
creative_soul12

READ MORE

‘The best comeback ever’

Source gfycat Reddit u/AliJDB

More from the Poke