‘When your dog has spent too much time with rabbits’
Here’s 19 seconds to make your day better, a video of a dog which has clearly spent too much time with rabbits.
Aww!
‘Ah, this made my day 😍’
BreeShan
‘boing boing boing boing.’
A-Disgruntled-Snail
‘Tell me his name is Tigger!’
AresStare
‘Alexa, play ‘The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers’
wrenway
‘You may need to restore your dog to factory settings.’
creative_soul12
READ MORE
Source gfycat Reddit u/AliJDB
More from the Poke
Life
‘This is a high IQ destruction’
Pics
The reviews are in for the casting choices of the new Mario film – 14 super takedowns