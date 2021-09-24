‘This is a high IQ destruction’
Late contender for takedown of the week comes this, a comeback that deserves an A++.
It was shared by Redditor ShubhamG77 who said: ‘High IQ destruction.’
Turns out they’re not kidding.
And here are our three favourite things people said about it.
‘Socrates said: “No man has the right to be an amateur in the matter of physical training. It is a shame for a man to grow old without seeing the beauty and strength of which his body is capable.”
Adriantbh
‘Also, you can lift and listen to music and do podcasts and audiobooks.’
musiquarium
‘Yeah cause most people definitely spend the hour a bodybuilder does at the gym studying and reading as opposed to another episode on Netflix.
Aele1410
