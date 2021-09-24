This anti-masker getting owned into next week is a supremely satisfying (NSFW) watch

Videos

There’s been no shortage of videos that have gone viral featuring furious anti-maskers getting very angry indeed in public.

Often they also feature the moment when they were firmly put in their place and this is one of those. Except not many of them are quite so satisfying as this one.

Beware it also gets quite lively, just in case you’re experiencing the novel sensation of reading this in an office.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

“I’m not triggered you’re just an asshole” lol that was awesome.’

eddierosa13 ‘Imagine having a level of intelligence to be this badly embarrassed and humiliated yet thinking you won the exchange. Sheesh’

“That’s crazyyyyyy cause i’m talking to you like an alpha” lol I died.’

banoodlebamboozle ‘lol picked the wrong kid this time.’

The_Aught ‘The “unlike you” line hit him hard. Needed the camera flip to see the expression there.’

willalt319 ‘Lol kid had comebacks on deck.’

its_noel ‘So we are now at the point where anti-maskers don’t want others wearing the either? How does that make any sense. Pretty clear it’s not actually about the mask. It’s tribalism plain and simple.’

HarvesternC

And just in case you’re curious about DARE, it’s the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) programme taught in the US and around the world.

Source Reddit u/amznfx